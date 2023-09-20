Jairam reminds Shah of Gujarat’s ‘reality’ revealed by Niti Aayog report

Ramesh said, “In the initial part of his speech in the Lok Sabha today evening, the Home Minister was waxing eloquent about the Prime Minister’s record as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st September 2023 12:12 am IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that he was boasting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record as Gujarat Chief Minister whereas a Niti Ayog report has revealed the reality.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, “In the initial part of his speech in the Lok Sabha today evening, the Home Minister was waxing eloquent about the Prime Minister’s record as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Here’s the reality revealed by Niti Aayog data.”

Also Read
PM Rozgar Mela a gimmick to save Modi’s flailing image, says Congress

He shared the post on X while replying to his own post dated August 19, claiming that over 38 per cent of the population of Gujarat is under-nourished as per the report of Niti Aayog.

MS Education Academy

His remarks came after Shah during his speech on Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha lauded Modi for his women-led initiatives ever since he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as the Prime Minister.

“The passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill will mark the start of a new era… Women’s security, respect and equal participation have been the life force of the government since Prime Minister Modi took the oath of office…He also presented the vision of women-led progress in the G20,” Shah said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st September 2023 12:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button