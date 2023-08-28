PM Rozgar Mela a gimmick to save Modi’s flailing image, says Congress

New Delhi: Prime Minister Rozgar Mela is nothing but a face-saving exercise of Narendra Modi, who has failed to fulfill his tall promise of providing 2 crore jobs to the unemployed youth of the nation every year, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Monday.

Slamming the Prime Minister, Ramesh, who is also Congress General Secretary, posted in X, formerly Twitter, “After failing to fulfill his grand promise of creating 2 crore jobs per year. After destroying the MSME sector with demonetisation, a badly designed GST and an ill-planned sudden lockdown.”

“After betraying the hope of aspirational youth for more than nine years, the Prime Minister is feeling the heat in an election year. To save his flailing image, he has come up with one of the biggest jumlas — the PM Rozgar Mela,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Hitting at the government, he said, “The jobs are already sanctioned posts that have not been filled up for years due to some administrative or financial reason. In a very large number of instances appointment letters are being handed out by the Prime Minister even in cases of promotion. The

Mela personalises employment in the government sector as if the Prime Minister is singularly responsible for mostly routine job offers.”

He also said that job creation comes from economic growth that is driven by investments. “The Prime Minister Rozgar Mela is a gimmick and is yet another proof of a gigantic ego, enormous vanity, the unbounded self-obsession and the refusal to accept responsibility for the dire

unemployment situation,” Ramesh, who is also the party’s Communication in-charge said.

The remarks from the Congress leader came after Prime Minister Modi on Monday virtually distributed around 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations, under rozgar mela.