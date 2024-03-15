Jairam takes potshots at presence of Padmaja, Anil Antony in Modi’s rally

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday took potshots at Anil K Antony and Padmaja Venugopal, the children of Congress stalwarts and former Kerala CMs, over their presence at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala.

In a post on social media platform X, Ramesh shared photographs of Anil K Antony, son of former Union Minister A K Antony and Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of late K Karunakaran, and compared them to Chandy Oommen, son of late Oommen Chandy.

He said that while the first two, who have left the Congress and joined the BJP, were waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Pathanamthitta, the third one was part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Palghar in Maharashtra.

“The son of a former Kerala Chief Minister and the daughter of another former Chief Minister await the PM while the son of a third Chief Minister @Chandyoommen, who completed the entire 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra barefoot, is today in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Palghar,” Ramesh said in his post on X.

According to the photograph posted with the post, Anil Antony, who is contesting from the Pathanamthitta constituency in the LS polls, and Padmaja, who recently quit the Congress, can be seen sitting together waiting for Modi, who was in the state to campaign for the BJP’s Kerala candidates.

Modi in his address at the event asserted that the “lotus is going to bloom” in Kerala and that the BJP-led NDA would secure power at the Centre by surpassing previous records in the upcoming polls.