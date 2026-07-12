Jaishankar condoles victims of Vietnam boat capsize

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of which 21 were rescued.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has condoled the death of 15 Indian tourists in a boat capsize in Vietnam.

“Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” Jaishankar said on X.

“Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” he added.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief ministers of several states also expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences.

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of which 21 were rescued.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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