Jaishankar condoles victims of Vietnam boat capsize

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has condoled the death of 15 Indian tourists in a boat capsize in Vietnam.

“Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” Jaishankar said on X.

Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam.



Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 11, 2026

“Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured,” he added.

Also Read Fifteen Indian tourists dead as boat capsizes in Vietnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and chief ministers of several states also expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences.

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, of which 21 were rescued.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.