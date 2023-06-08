Jaishankar lashes out as rally in Canada glorifies Indira’s assassination

New Delhi: A march organised by Canada’s pro-Khalistani outfits, on June 4, featured a tableau recreating and glorifying the assassination of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

The 5-km long march that took place in the city of Brampton was part of the Sikh Martyrdom Parade, held to mark the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar.

The video clip of the march has gone viral on social media and has sparked significant outrage in India.

In the float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi, two Sikh bodyguards can be seen pointing their guns towards a mannequin of the former PM, drenched in blood. A banner which reads ‘Revenge Of Attack On Shri Darbar Sahib‘ is also seen behind her.

Does it help Canada's 'Indo-Pacific strategy'? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz — Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023

Reacting to the video, the Congress on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with the Canadian authorities.

Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay said he was “appalled” by the reports of the event in his country that “celebrated” the assassination of the Indian Prime Minister.

“There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” Mackay said in a tweet.

I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities. — Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora shared the purported video on Twitter stating, “As an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5 km-long parades which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi.”

“It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination,” Deora added.

As an Indian, I'm appalled by the 5km-long #parade which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of #IndiraGandhi.



It's not about taking sides, it's about respect for a nation's history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination.… pic.twitter.com/zLRbTYhRAE — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) June 7, 2023

The Congress leader asserted that “this extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response.”

Tagging Deora’s tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.”

I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities. https://t.co/LrketZk9OS — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 8, 2023

Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

Reacting to the reports, S Jaishankar said, “I think there is a bigger issue involved. Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this.”

“I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” he added.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada; says, "…I think there is a bigger issue involved…Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do… pic.twitter.com/VsNP82T1Fb — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2023

(with inputs from news agencies)