Jaishankar lashes out as rally in Canada glorifies Indira’s assassination

New Delhi: A march organised by Canada’s pro-Khalistani outfits, on June 4, featured a tableau recreating and glorifying the assassination of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.
The 5-km long march that took place in the city of Brampton was part of the Sikh Martyrdom Parade, held to mark the 39th anniversary of ‘Operation Bluestar.
The video clip of the march has gone viral on social media and has sparked significant outrage in India.
In the float depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi, two Sikh bodyguards can be seen pointing their guns towards a mannequin of the former PM, drenched in blood. A banner which reads ‘Revenge Of Attack On Shri Darbar Sahib‘ is also seen behind her.
Reacting to the video, the Congress on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with the Canadian authorities.
Canadian High Commissioner to India Cameron Mackay said he was “appalled” by the reports of the event in his country that “celebrated” the assassination of the Indian Prime Minister.
“There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” Mackay said in a tweet.
Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora shared the purported video on Twitter stating, “As an Indian, I’m appalled by the 5 km-long parades which took place in the city of Brampton, Canada, depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi.”
“It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history and the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination,” Deora added.
The Congress leader asserted that “this extremism deserves universal condemnation and a united response.”
Tagging Deora’s tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “I entirely agree! This is despicable and Dr S Jaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.”
Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.
Reacting to the reports, S Jaishankar said, “I think there is a bigger issue involved. Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this.”
“I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada,” he added.
(with inputs from news agencies)