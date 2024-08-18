Jaishankar meets Kuwait’s top leadership; discusses bilateral ties, developments

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday met Kuwait’s top leadership and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level and also exchanged views on the geopolitical developments in the region.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.

“Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

A warm and productive meeting with Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya today.



Took stock of our broad-based partnership covering political, trade, investment, health, education, people-to-people and connectivity. And exchanged views on the geopolitical developments in the region.

“India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level,” he added.

He also called on Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Pleased to call on His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his perspectives on the deepening of India-Kuwait ties. Valued his views in regard to further economic cooperation,” Jaishankar said in another post on X.

The bilateral ties and ways of boosting cooperation were touched on during the meeting, state-run news agency KUNA reported.

Jaishankar held a “warm and productive” meeting with Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya during which the two leaders “took stock of our broad-based partnership covering political, trade, investment, health, education, people-to-people and connectivity.”

“Exchanged views on the geopolitical developments in the region. Confident that our longstanding ties will continue to strengthen in the coming times,” he said.

They reviewed the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed various areas of cooperation between them and frameworks for enhancing them, KUNA reported.

During the meeting, they also discussed regional and international developments, developments in the region, frameworks for enhancing cooperation and mobilising international efforts to maintain security and stability in the region, it added.

Al-Yahya also hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Jaishankar and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, Jaishankar was received by his Kuwaiti counterpart upon his arrival in the country.

Jaishankar’s visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of India-Kuwait bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of the visit.

His comes nearly two months after 45 Indians had died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire in June at the seven-storey building in Kuwait.