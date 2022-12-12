Jaishankar opens India Global Forum 2022 in UAE

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday inuagurated the India Global Forum UAE 2022.

It is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.

This is the first major international event following India’s ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

As India Global Forum (@IGFupdates) kicks off, climate finance, technology & investments are in focus.



EAM @DrSJaishankar puts forward India's global aspirations and talks about the country's @g20org Presidency amid geopolitical challenges. https://t.co/MgxYSfZwJr — BQ Prime (@bqprime) December 12, 2022

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five-day event will also be an opportunity to discuss India’s global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amid challenging geopolitical scenarios.

The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that, Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said.

“From End of History few decades ago, we are now experiencing Return of History” – EAM ⁦@DrSJaishankar⁩ at ⁦@IGFupdates⁩ conclave in Abu Dhabi #IGFUAE ⁦@manojladwa⁩ pic.twitter.com/TGPC7eAmO0 — Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) December 12, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)