Jaishankar speaks to Iran’s FM, seeks release of 17 Indians on seized Israeli ship

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday and took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of the ship, MSC Aries, seized by the Gulf nation.

The two leaders also discussed the current situation in the region and stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region.”

“Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch,” he added.

Earlier today, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, including those from Kerala, onboard the Israel-linked ship ‘MSC Aries’ in the Strait of Hormuz.

CM Vijayan in his letter to the External Affairs Minister, said that, as per reports that are available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala.

“I am writing to you to share my government’s concern regarding the safety and welfare of Indian nationals who are the crew members of the ship MSC Aries, which was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz. As per the reports available, three among the crew, namely Shri Sumesh, PV Dhanesh and Syamnath, have been confirmed to be natives of Kerala,” he wrote in the letter.

Saying that the ship’s seizure has caused great concern, he stated that the “collective objective at this point of time is the safe repatriation of all our nationals, including those from Kerala, back to India without any delay.”

Israel-linked cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz had 17 Indian nationals onboard, according to the sources.

“We are aware that a cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard,” the sources said.

Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi.

“We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals,” the sources added.

Notably, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy seized the Israel-linked MSC ARIES container ship near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported, citing an Iranian news agency.

The MSC Aries was last seen on Friday, sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Dubai, according to The Times of Israel. The ship is currently sailing through the Persian Gulf, according to the ship-tracking site, Marine Traffic.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the West amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, launching a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported.

The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF spokesman Hagari at 11 pm.