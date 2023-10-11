Jaishankar speaks to UAE counterpart, discusses Israel-Hamas war

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:31 pm IST
Incitement of violence is not freedom of speech: EAM Jaishankar amid India-Canada Row
S.Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed the “crisis” in West Asia triggered by the attacks on Israel by Hamas militants and Tel Aviv’s counter offensive.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka.

“Spoke to Foreign Minister @ABZayed of UAE this evening. Discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Agreed to stay in touch,” the External Affairs Minister said in a post on X.

MS Education Academy

The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left over 1,200 people dead triggering mounting global concerns.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that people of India stand firmly with his country in this difficult hour, expressing strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Netanyahu called up Modi to update him on the ongoing situation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 7:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button