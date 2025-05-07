Jaishankar to hold talks with Iranian counterpart on Thursday

The rising tension between India and Pakistan is expected to figure in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th May 2025 9:50 pm IST
_India’s EAM S Jaishankar
_India’s EAM S Jaishankar-

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold wide-ranging talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Thursday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Araghchi is visiting India on May 7 and 8 to co-chair the 20th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Iran.

It is the Iranian foreign minister’s first visit to India since assuming office in August 2024.

MS Creative School
Also Read
UAE Deputy PM calls for restraint, de-escalating India-Pak tensions

The rising tension between India and Pakistan is expected to figure in the talks between the two foreign ministers.

“The joint commission meeting, being held on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the India-Iran Friendship Treaty, will review issues of mutual interest between the two countries and the way forward in strengthening bilateral relations,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 7th May 2025 9:50 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button