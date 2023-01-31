Jake Paul v Tommy Fury set to face on February 26 in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been officially announced on February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first time that YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury,will fight in Saudi Arabia.

The details were made official by Jake Paul on Friday, January 27, via Instagram.

After multiple failed attempts to get Tommy Fury in the ring, the moment of truth has finally arrived. Fumbles has no excuses now. Baby is born. Money is massive. Immigration is not an issue. Sunday February 26, Paul vs Fury is live on ESPN+ PPV in the US and BT Sport Box Office in the UK. Tyson Fury has promised he and Papa John will make Tommy retire from boxing and change his last name forever if he can’t beat the YouTuber. Saturday (tomorrow) I’m coming to London to look at all three Fury’s in the eye and shake on that promise. Alhamdulillah! @mostvaluablepromotions

The two arch-rivals boxers have seen scheduled encounters fall out twice, but are finally ready to go head-to-head after the two camps fell to a grudge match in Riyadh.

Paul (6–0) and Fury (8–0) were scheduled to face each other for the first time in December 2021, but Fury pulled out due to a medical issue. The match was then rescheduled for August 2022 in New York. However, the British boxer ran into visa problems while trying to enter the United States.

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air on ESPN+ PPV and BT Sport Box Office. Boxing fans can also watch the fight via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

According to what Most Valuable Promotions posted on Twitter, the match will be held in Diriyah as part of Diriyah Season activities. Unfortunately, more details, such as ticket prices, exact location and time, have not yet been revealed.