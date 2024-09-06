Jal Rakshaks clash with police while marching towards HP Assembly

Shimla: A scuffle broke out between police personnel and ‘Jal Rakshaks’ on Friday, September 6, as they tried to head towards the Himachal Pradesh Assembly while it was in session to raise their demand for better wages.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the Chaura Maidan near the assembly building and raised slogans against the state government for not fulfilling their demands, which also include job regularisation within 8 years.

The scuffle erupted when the protestors tried to break through the barricades installed to stop them from marching ahead.

‘Jal Rakshaks’, water guards or carriers who are crucial to managing water resources in rural areas, are hired by the government on a contractual basis, and their services are regularised after 12 years.

The Jal Rakshak Mahasangh has warned the government of a hunger strike if its demands are not met. The association’s president, Roop Lal, said the government is not ready to listen to their demands.

“Those who are getting salaries in lakhs are getting paid on time, but no one is paying attention to those who are being paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month,” Lal said while addressing reporters during the protest.

He said it is becoming difficult for ‘Jal Rakshaks’ to bear their household expenses with the meagre salary.

“Jal Rakshaks who have completed 12 years of service should be regularised. The contract period should be reduced from 12 years to 8 years, and a permanent policy should be made,” he said, reiterating the association’s demand.

Lal further said that when the salaries of those earning in lakhs were delayed for five days, the opposition strongly raised the issue but fell silent when it came to the demands of the ‘Jal Rakshaks’.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had promised to pay them a minimum wage, but it is not yet known when it would be given.

“The government should not force us to take any strict measure. If the government does not listen to us today, we will go on a hunger strike in Shimla,” Lal cautioned.