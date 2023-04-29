Jal Shanti ministry asks Telangana to release funds for GRMB

Hyderabad: Post the Centre’s proposal to wind up the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) citing lack of funds, union Jal Shakti ministry secretary Pankaj Kumar on Friday wrote a letter to Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari, requesting that the required funds be released.\

Pankaj Kumar said that the GRMB had approved a budget of Rs 10 crore for the financial year 2022-23 and Rs 16 crore for the current financial year 2023-24.

On the other hand, the Godavari management board has reported that no fund has been released from the state governments with regard to the previous and as well as current financial year and the board is utilizing its reserve fund to meet all expenses required for the discharge of its functions.

“The reserve funds are almost exhausted by now,” Pankaj Kumar wrote in his letter.

He further mentioned Clause 1(m) of the Gazette Notification issued in July 2021 in his letter and recalled that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are responsible for any unwanted consequences in projects as they are still delaying the release of funds.

Requesting that funds may be released to GRMB immediately by the state, Pankaj Kumar said that the functioning of the board is being affected adversely.

Additionally, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) also called out to the Centre on the state government’s delay in releasing funds.