Jalahalli Police arrest two for scattering nails on road

Bengaluru: Jalahalli police have arrested two men for allegedly scattering nails on a busy road to deliberately puncture two-wheelers and cars, forcing stranded motorists to use their puncture repair shop.

According to the police, the accused operated a puncture repair shop along the MES Ring Road in Jalahalli. During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to throwing large quantities of nails across the roadway to increase business at their shop. After vehicles developed flat tyres, the duo would appear at the spot and offer puncture repair services to unsuspecting motorists.

The racket came to light after Bengaluru Traffic Police received repeated complaints from commuters about an unusually high number of tyre punctures along the stretch. Acting on the complaints, officials inspected the road and found a large number of nails scattered across the carriageway.

Police then examined CCTV footage from the area, which allegedly showed the accused riding a motorcycle and deliberately throwing nails onto the road. Based on the video evidence, Jalahalli police registered a case and launched an operation that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Investigators are now questioning the accused to determine how long the racket had been operating and whether others were involved in the illegal activity. Police are also verifying whether similar incidents had occurred on nearby roads.

Officials said the deliberate act of endangering road users not only caused financial loss to motorists but also posed a serious threat to public safety, as sudden tyre punctures could have resulted in major road accidents.

Further investigation is underway.