Jallikattu season begins in Tamil Nadu

Over 300 bulls were released into the sporting arena one after the other in Thachankurichi village of Pudukkottai since morning and at least 350 tamers vied with each other to dominate the bulls.

Chennai: The bull taming sport, Jallikattu’s first event of the year began with fanfare in Pudukkottai District of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, which saw active participation of young men.

State Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V Meyyanathan and Minister for Law, S Regupathy inaugurated the Jallikattu event.

Prizes including a brand-new motorcycle, pressure cookers and cots are on offer for winning bulls and tamers. Authorities inspected the arrangements, including security and safety aspects before permitting the event.

The Tamil Nadu government had recently notified elaborate guidelines for Jallikattu events. A horsecart race was held at Aranthangi in Pudukottai District.

