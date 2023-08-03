Jamaat-e-Islami delegations visits violence-hit areas in Haryana

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd August 2023 8:00 pm IST
Members of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind delegation speak with local residents in Nuh district

New Delhi: A delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) on Thursday visited Gurugram, Haryana to take stock of the situation following widespread communal violence. The delegation met police commissioner of Gurugram Kala Ramachandran to enquire and demand accountability over the attack on the Mosque in Sector 57 in which Imam Saad was killed.

The delegation was informed that social media propaganda led to an escalation in violence and the police could not adequately handle the situation as it happened simultaneously at multiple locations.

Further, the JIH delegation also met residents who expressed fear for their lives due to the ongoing communal tension and unrest.

In a press release issued on Thursday, August 3, JIH stated that a climate of impunity also added fuel to the fire as anti-social elements who indulged in violence felt assured that no action would be taken against them, as they enjoyed political patronage.

“Jamaat calls for immediate efforts for restoring peace and confidence-building measures,” it said.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind delegation was led by national secretary Maulana Shafi Madani, Nadeem Khan (national secretary, APCR), Inam-ur-Rehman and Laeeq Ahmed Khan.

