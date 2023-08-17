Jamaat’s ex-AP chief Maulana Syed Abdul Basit Anwar passes away

In his early youth, Amir was also known for his involvement in Tehreek-e-Islami, where he later served as the state president.

A prominent former Amir (head) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind united Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Syed Abdul Basit Anwar passes away at the age of 73 (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Former Amir (head) of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind in united Andhra Pradesh, Maulana Syed Abdul Basit Anwar, passed away at 73 after a brief illness on Thursday, August 17th.

He breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment. Maulana Anwar was a dedicated member of JHI throughout his life and held various significant positions within the organisation.

In his early youth, Amir was also known for his involvement in Tehreek-e-Islami, where he served as the state president.  His commitment to the cause remained unwavering, and he continued to serve Tehreek-e-Islami until his final days.

Maulana Azad opposed blind adherence to religion and politics, says Irfan Habib

A large number of mourners attended a funeral prayer of Maulana Anwar which was held following the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer at Jamia Masjid Dar Al-Shifa, Hyderabad. Subsequently, he was laid to rest at Sultan Shahi graveyard adjacent to Mir ka Daera.

Dr Muhammad Khalid Mubashir Al-Zafar, along with other Jamaat members, expressed their deep sorrow and condolences to the bereaved family.

“Maulana Syed Abdul Basit Anwar’s legacy will be remembered as that of a strong and dedicated soldier of Tehreek-e-Islami,” they said.

