Jamia Islamia publish protesting students’ names, photos, IDs on campus gate

In an unprecedented move targeting students on Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University campus, the administration published profiles of alleged protesting students, including women students, along with personal details and photos.

The students have been protesting against the administration since February 10 demanding democratic rights and against a recent circular that banned political demonstrations inside the campus. They also protested against a set of show cause notices issued to two JMI students for organising an event commemorating the police violence inside the campus premises during the anti-CAA protests. This was replied to by targeted action on February 12, including suspension orders, and some students getting detained by the Delhi Police.

How dare @jmiu_official admin make the details of its students public!!

The address and phone numbers have been pasted outside Jamia's gates for everyone to see in gross violation of the privacy of students. Who will be responsible if these students get attacked? @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/taspTYG5jz — Neha (@neha_aisa) February 14, 2025

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University protested against the administration’s move to display their personal details, calling it a serious breach of privacy. They fear that making such information public at campus gates could put them at risk of attacks.

The notice included student details including photos, student names, student IDs, phone numbers, email IDs, residential addresses, department names, semester details, and affiliated student organisations.

Also Read Jamia varsity keeps campus closed on 2019 police attack anniversary

“List of active students who organised a protest without any permission on February 10 2025, at 5:00 pm at the central canteen hall,” the notice read.

Students working with organisations including AISA, SFI, Disha Students Organisation, NSUI, Fraternity, and MSW have been allegedly targeted by the administration.

At least 17 students were targeted by the administration. The students say that the university administration had taken no consent nor they were informed before putting out the personal data of students including women, which is illegal.

“The message is really clear. The administration wants the students subjected to harassment and violence. We could be even lynched,” said a student, citing an earlier incident where an armed outsider came to the campus and fired bullets at protesting students.

A woman student whose name, number and other details were published said that she is getting threatening calls already. “Who will take the responsibility if something happens to us?” she was quoted by Maktoob Media.

On February 12, the protests intensified leading the Delhi police to detain many students and reportedly kept them at unknown locations for 12 hours before releasing them.

Also Read Jamia varsity warn students of sloganeering against PM Modi

The Jamia Islamia University Registrar Mohammed Mahatah Alam Rizvi issued a circular in December 2024 prohibiting protests, dharnas, or raising slogans against ‘any constitutional dignitaries,’ at the university campus, which was received with stern criticism. Ever since the university students have been pressuring the administration to revoke the circular.