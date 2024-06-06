Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against Israeli attacks in Gaza

The students of various unions and organisations gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday to protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The protest attended by hundreds was organised by student unions like the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF), and the Fraternity Movement who condemned the brutal Israeli attacks in Gaza demanded an immediate ceasefire and the liberation of Palestine.

In video clips that have surfaced on social media, protesters are seen, carrying banners and placards, chanting slogans against Israeli atrocities in war-torn Gaza where over 1 million civilians have been displaced and lakhs killed over the years. They also criticized the role of the United States (US) and the West in the conflict, accusing them of supporting Israel’s actions and failing to take a strong stance against the violence.

The student protest was part of a global movement, with students from several universities across the world joining in demonstrations to show their solidarity with the Palestinian cause. The movement has garnered momentum in recent months, especially after the recent deadly attack on Palestinian refugees in Rafah.

Pertinently, Israel launched a devastating attack on Rafah, a densely populated city in the war-torn Gaza Strip, on Sunday night, May 26, leading to the burning of tents of displaced Palestinians, resulting in at least 45 deaths, mostly women, children, and the elderly. The camp was designated as a “safe zone” for displaced Palestinians fleeing the ongoing conflict.

From prominent celebrities to students, people across the globe have shown solidarity with Palestinians and condemned the Rafah massacre.

Earlier on June 1, a demonstration was held at New Delhi’s landmark Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with Palestinians and condemn the Rafah massacre.