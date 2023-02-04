Jamia Nagar violence case: Chronology of events

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of developments in the Jamia Nagar violence case in which 11 people, including student activists Sharjeel Imam and Asif Iqbal Tanha, were discharged by a Delhi court on Saturday.

December 2019: Police register FIR. The violence in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar had erupted on December 13.

April 21, 2020: Chargesheet filed against Mohammad Ilyas, along with a supplementary chargesheet.

January 12, 2021: Second supplementary chargesheet filed against 11 accused — Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Mohammad Qasim, Mahmood Anwar, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mohammad Abuzar, Mohammad Shoaib, Umair Ahmad, Bilal Nadeem and Chanda Yadav.

February 1, 2023: During the continuation of arguments on charge, police filed a third supplementary chargesheet to establish that the witnesses have identified the accused on the basis of photographs.

February 4, 2023: Court discharges all accused except Mohammad Ilyas.

April 10, 2023: Court to frame charges against Ilyas.