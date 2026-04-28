Jamia students protest RSS 100-year celebration event on campus, security tightened

New Delhi: A protest broke out at the Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday, April 28, after scores of students opposed a programme marking the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

More than 50 students, largely from the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students Federation of India and other left-affiliated student organisations, raised slogans, saying that “RSS has no place in Jamia”.

During the agitation, a heavy police force was stationed around the university.

One of the protesting student told PTI, “The RSS is trying to get their chief guest inside the auditorium through one of the many entrances, but we are protesting right outside the auditorium. For now, the university proctorial team is present here.”

The RSS event is a part of the ‘Yuva Kumbh’, calling to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The protest comes a day after Jamia’s SFI unit raised its objection to the programme, calling it a “direct provocation”.

“Celebrating its (RSS) centenary on a campus that houses thousands of minority students is a direct provocation and an affront to their dignity and safety,” the SFI said in its statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, no immediate response was available from the university administration.

The protest comes months after a similar backlash erupted at over a dozen colleges under the Delhi University for hosting events Yuva Kumbh event on their campuses.