Jamiat chief criticises RSS general secy’s remarks over worship

The RSS leader recently suggested that Muslims who offer namaz also worship the river from an environmental perspective.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd December 2025 11:37 pm IST
Jamiat chief Maulana Madani
New Delhi: President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani has criticised the purported statement of RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, reportedly suggesting that Muslims should worship the sun, rivers and trees for environmental reasons.

In a statement, Madani said Hindus and Muslims have lived together in India for centuries, and the Islamic belief in Tawhid — the oneness of God and worship of Him alone — is neither obscure nor unknown to any educated person.

He expressed “deep regret” that, despite holding key positions, Hosabale and other senior RSS functionaries have shown “little seriousness” in understanding Islam and the religious beliefs of Muslims.

Explaining the Islamic position, Madani said the belief in Tawhid and Prophethood forms the very foundation of Islam, and even the slightest deviation from these principles removes a person from the fold of the faith.

He emphasised that love for the land, nature and environment, and efforts to protect them, are entirely different from worship.

Hosabale had recently suggested that Muslims who offer namaz also worship the river from an environmental perspective.

