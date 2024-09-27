Jamiat chief slams Asaduddin Owaisi, urges implementation of CAA

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief, Maulana Mahmood Madani criticized the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi accused him of engaging in what he describes as “divisive politics.”

In a podcast interview with right-wing anchor Sushant Sinha, the Uttar Pradesh-based prominent Muslim religious leader, Madani stated that Owaisi does not have the support of the Muslim community, claiming that they do not view him as their leader.

It is pertinent to mention here that Owasi’s party contested 95 seats in the UP Assembly election. However, the party failed to win a single seat, securing just 0.43 percent of the total votes across the 403 seats.

Speaking on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) laws, Madani challenged Owaisi claiming that his statements were inappropriate.

Muslims coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh should not be granted citizenship in India. He further said that the government can implement NRC.

While sharing the video clip on X-platform, Sushant Sinha wrote, “Maulana Madani is saying with full confidence that NRC should be implemented. He is saying that Jamiat also has the same stand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should take cognizance of the matter. The country needs NRC”.

Owasi, a five-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad has been a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies. However, his form of identity politics seems not to have resonated well with the people of UP in their voting decision for the BJP and its alliance.

Mahmood Madani has faced accusations of softening his stance against the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2015.

Critics argue that Madani, who previously took a strong stance against the BJP, has softened his stance to be more accommodative towards the party. However, Madani and his supporters deny these allegations. They claim that Madani continues to maintain his stance on issues of concern to the Muslim community.

The accusation against Madani over his leanings has sparked debates within the Indian Muslim community about the appropriate relationship between religious leaders and political parties.