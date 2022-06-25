Jamiat factions look to unite to fight against increasing Islamophobia in India

The two factions of the powerful Muslim religious organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), which are both led by Deobandi clerics, are attempting to reconcile fourteen years after the JUH split.

In 2008, the division occurred because members of its working committee raised questions about the way the leader at the time, Maulana Arshad Madani, ran the organisation’s operations. Arshad Madani took over from his brother Maulana Asad Madani, who used to run the organisation for 41 years. As the organisation was facing troubles, Arshad Madani formed his separate Jamiat organisation by the same name.

Meanwhile, Asad Madani’s son, Maulana Mahmood Madani, took control of the other part of JUH, first as its general secretary and then as its president.

And now, with the growing hate and intolerance against Muslims, the opposing factions are planning on uniting to strengthen the organisation, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Jamiat is one of the most significant Muslim communities assets having 1.5 crore followers and members.

“The split took place because, at the time, the president’s functioning was not acceptable to the organization. There had been objections made by members of the working committee. It was purely an organisational matter and not an ideological one,” the sources said in the report.

On the 28th of last month, the Mahmood Madani faction invited Arshad Madani to attend the annual general body meeting in Deoband. 2000 members from around the world attended the meeting. The sources informed that the main reason for the invite was to check if there was any possibility of them being united and strengthened. A massive campaign, “Sadhbhavna Sansads”, has been in the plans of JUH to launch across India.

In the meeting, Arshad Madani gained massive acceptance with his speech. He said, “When I spoke at the meeting, I said that in the near future, there will come a day when this Maidan will house all members from both factions unitedly.” This statement received a tremendous welcome from the members. So, we felt that the merger could happen. We held our working committee meeting on Saturday (June 18) and passed a resolution in favour of a merger.”

He went on to add, “The Jamiat has an over 100-year-old history. At a time when partition was happening, and a section of Muslims propounded the idea that Hindus and Muslims could not live together, we remained. Our logic was that the two communities had lived together for thousands of years, so what was the reasoning behind a separate nation for Muslims? Today, a similar theory is being propounded by a section of Hindus who are spreading division and hatred. And this communal stance is being fostered by the present government. At this juncture, the Jamiat needs to come together so our voice can be stronger.”

Arshad also stated that Islamophobia in the country is increasing and it is crucial for the leaders to come together and “fight discrimination against Muslims together.”

To end this, the JUH plans to bring together leaders from other Muslim communities as well as non-religious leaders and thinkers. In its resolution, the JUH highlighted the “anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic propaganda in the country’’.

It read, “Nowadays hatred and religious bigotry has cast a shadow in our country. In the name of the clothing, food, faith, festival or language, economy, etc Indians are pitted against their own countrymen. Instead of engaging youths in constructive work, they are being used as a tool to wreak havoc in the country. And the most unfortunate part of this sad saga is that the government of the day is patronizing these destructive activities. It has left no stone unturned in poisoning the minds and hearts of the members of the majority Community … India is our country. We are born and brought up in this country. Our forefathers have not only made this country strong and stable but also sacrificed their lives for its security and survival etc. Therefore, we cannot condone injustice and discrimination against Muslims or any other class or community of the country.”