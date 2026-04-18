Jammu imposes 60-day ban on ‘communally-charged’ social media posts

Jammu: The Jammu district administration has imposed a 60-day ban on posting or forwarding communal content on social media.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the order, any content, including text, images, videos, audio, memes, graphics or reels, found to promote enmity between religious communities and against caste, language, race or region will be banned.

The ban prohibits the use of social media to mobilise mobs and organise unlawful gatherings. It applies to content posted on WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.

“This 60-day ban is to curb the spread of false and provocative material capable of triggering communal tensions, endangering lives and disrupting peace,” the order read.

It covers the Jammu district and also extends to content posted from outside if it has the potential to disturb public order within the district.

Violations would invite strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including fines, imprisonment and, in severe cases, life sentences.

A round-the-clock cyber monitoring mechanism will also be set up, along with special monitoring cells at the sub-divisional level under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrates.