Jammu imposes 60-day ban on ‘communally-charged’ social media posts

It applies to content posted on WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 6:02 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 6:10 pm IST
Representative Image of social media apps
Representative Image of social media apps

Jammu: The Jammu district administration has imposed a 60-day ban on posting or forwarding communal content on social media.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the order, any content, including text, images, videos, audio, memes, graphics or reels, found to promote enmity between religious communities and against caste, language, race or region will be banned.

Subhan Bakery

The ban prohibits the use of social media to mobilise mobs and organise unlawful gatherings. It applies to content posted on WhatsApp, Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and Telegram.

“This 60-day ban is to curb the spread of false and provocative material capable of triggering communal tensions, endangering lives and disrupting peace,” the order read.

It covers the Jammu district and also extends to content posted from outside if it has the potential to disturb public order within the district.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Violations would invite strict legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including fines, imprisonment and, in severe cases, life sentences.

A round-the-clock cyber monitoring mechanism will also be set up, along with special monitoring cells at the sub-divisional level under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrates.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 6:02 pm IST|   Updated: 18th April 2026 6:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button