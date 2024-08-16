Jammu Kashmir elections to be conducted in three phases

The Election Commission has announced that Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases.

Jammu and Kashmir will go elections on September 18, September 25 and October 1 and counting of votes will take place on October 4.

While addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that they recently visited J&K to take stock of the election preparations.

“A great enthusiasm was seen among the people. They wanted to participate in the election process…,” said Kumar.

The last Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 and these will be the first assembly elections in the erstwhile state since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The J&K Assembly has 90 Assembly constituencies of which 74 are general, SC are seven and ST nine.

The ECI said the total number of voters in the UT is 87.09 lakh, of which 44.46 lakh are males, 42.62 lakh are females, 3.71 lakh are first-time voters and 20.7 lakh are young voters.

The ECI also announced that Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on October 1.