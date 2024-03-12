Jammu Kashmir National Front banned by govt under UAPA

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday imposed a five-year ban on the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), a constituent of the hardline Hurriyat Conference, under the stringent anti-terror law for sowing seeds of disaffection among people and engaging in activities detrimental to the country’s security and sovereignty.

In an order, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the JKNF headed by Nayeem Ahmad Khan an “unlawful association” with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The order will have effect for a period of five years.

Khan was among the first separatist leaders to be arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror funding case. Arrested on July 24, 2017, he is currently in judicial custody.

After the government action against the JKNF, Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation.”

“We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat,” he added.

In its order, the government said the JKNF is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

It said members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in the Union territory.

It also said JKNF members “have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces.”

While banning the organisation for five years, the government said that if such a step was not taken immediately, the JKNF will continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

The outfit indulges in advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and propagates false narrative and anti-national sentiments among the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the intention to cause disaffection against India and disrupt public order.

The government said the JKNF has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.

It said that the JKNF and its members “show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country” and is involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities.

The group is “sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people” and exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging terrorism and promoting hatred against established government and giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir.