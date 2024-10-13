Jammu looking for its rightful position in new dispensation in J-K

In the run up to the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir for which National Conference vice president has staked a claim there is a big apprehension in Jammu how would this region be positioned in the new dispensation . Jammu region that voted for BJP on 29 out of 37 seats in the Assembly elections is now finding in a difficult situation as its hope of having a Jammu-centric government have not materialized as the Valley threw a near unanimous verdict in favour of National Conference that rode on the wave of anti-Delhi narrative on the planks of restoration of Article 370 and 35 A which were snapped by the Government of India on August 5, 2019.

There has been a concerted attempt by both NC president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who is set to become the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to allay all fears of Jammu .They have sought to assure that the new government would be doing as much for the people of Kashmir as much for Jammu. But Jammu remains far from convinced as it has its own bitter experiences of the past , when Kashmir-centric governments behaved in a typical fashion in which Jammu lost both its position and opportunities. That was also because Jammu’s leadership was weak and fragmented .

After the elections , Jammu is staring at high range of worries . The plains of Jammu which voted heavily for BJP , motivated by the campaign that they would get a Jammu-centric government and trusted the leadership of the party for that. It was always known that the Hindu-dominated Jammu region will not be able to secure the majority-mark in the House of 90 to make its own government . They were banking on the fragmented verdict in the Valley that could have thrown a number of independents and smaller parties to veer around BJP . That would have resulted in BJP leading the first ever government in Jammu and Kashmir. Although the BJP scored highest number of votes across J&K, but it could not translate its vote percentage to a majority of seats or somewhere close o it . It is 17 seats short of the majority mark of 46. And there are no independents in Kashmir to support it to take a shot at the government formation .

Having understood that as of today there is little chance for it to have its government , it is trying to find out ways for asserting its position . There are two sources of hope in the current situation ; one , to look toward Centre for redressal of all its grievances , as the national leadership of the BJP had promise the region its stronger position in J&K . Also because the Hindu-majority region draws its strength from Delhi – Congress has been a great let down . This over-dependence on the Centre can have another effect , delay in the restoration of the statehood . The Centre because of its own commitments to the people of Jammu and the necessity to maintain momentum for peace and order the way it wants it will hesitate from doing something that may hurt its constituency .

Second, the people are looking up to their elected representatives to have a strong voice in the Assembly where their voice could be articulated in an effective manner. They are looking for vocal but reason-driven articulation . Added to that is their desire to see a leader who knows ins and outs of the ruling alliance and their weaknesses . They are not hesitating to say that they want their leaders to create an honourable space in the political discourse and strategic and decision-making corners. They know that if the leader in the House articulates region’s aspirations , he can also influence the decision-making of the government .

That apart, Jammu also is looking for its permanent future . This election and the verdict has given it a food for thought.