Jammu man held for links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

Chandigarh: A Jammu resident has been arrested for his alleged links with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, the Punjab Police said on Sunday, January 25.

The accused, identified as Raman Kumar alias Golu, has been apprehended by State Special Operation Cell of the Punjab Police.

In a major breakthrough against Pakistan-backed terror network, Station Operation Cell, SAS Nagar apprehended Raman Kumar alias Golu, a resident of Jammu, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Raman Kumar is a key associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, he saod adding that a .30 bore pistol was recovered from him.

The arrested accused was in direct contact with Shahzad Bhatti via Instagram and WhatsApp and was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast case, the DGP said.

He also provided financial support to the perpetrators, Yadav added.