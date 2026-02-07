Jana Sena to contest 336 wards in Telangana municipal polls

Jana Sena says nominations of its candidates have been approved and they will contest on the glass tumbler symbol; BJP leaders invite Pawan Kalyan to campaign in Telangana.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena Party on Friday, February 6, announced that it will contest 336 wards in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections, marking a significant expansion of its electoral presence in the state.

According to the party, its candidates are in the fray across multiple districts, including 56 wards in Karimnagar, 48 in Nizamabad, 46 in Nalgonda, 44 in Mahbubnagar, 39 in Adilabad, and 22 in Kothagudem. Jana Sena is also contesting 21 wards in Ranga Reddy, 20 in Warangal, 18 in Medak, 17 in Khammam, and five in Mahbubabad.

The party clarified that all its candidates will contest on the glass tumbler symbol and said that nominations filed by Jana Sena candidates have been approved by the Returning Officers.

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana state president Ramchander Rao and Union Minister Kishan Reddy recently met Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and urged him to campaign in Telangana for the municipal elections.

