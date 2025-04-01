Janasena to vote in favour of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Kalyan believes that amending the colonial era Waqf Act to the needs of the current age will result in "immense benefits", the release added.

AP deputy chief minister and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Amaravati: Janasena on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is to come up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

Janasena believes that this amendment will “benefit” the Muslim community, said a party release.

“Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan issued directions to party MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament,” said Janasena in the release.

Janasena has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Janasena is part of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh, which also includes TDP and BJP.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 1st April 2025 11:42 pm IST

