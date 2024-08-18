Janhvi Kapoor adds Lexus to her luxury car collection

Mumbai: In Bollywood, where style and glamour are everything, it’s no surprise that many top actors are choosing to drive fancy cars. Recently, a new trend has taken hold among the stars, with many of them buying the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. This luxury car has quickly become a must-have item, showing off both status and style.

Over the past few months, the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 has won the hearts of Bollywood’s biggest stars, making it the top choice for those who love luxury. But as the demand for high-end cars grows, another car is starting to get attention—the latest Lexus.

The latest star to join this trend is Janhvi Kapoor, who just added a brand-new Lexus to her collection. This car, worth about 2.5 crores, shows her growing love for luxury. Janhvi’s choice suggests that more Bollywood stars might soon follow her lead and start buying the newest Lexus.

As Bollywood’s love for luxury cars keeps growing, it’s clear that these vehicles are more than just a way to get around—they’re a way to show off style, success, and sophistication. Whether it’s the classic Mercedes Maybach or the cutting-edge Lexus, these cars are setting a new standard for luxury in Bollywood.