Janhvi Kapoor and her love for Hyderabadi food [Photos]

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently here in the ‘City of Nizams’ to promote her latest movie ‘Mili’. And when in Hyderabad, how can someone miss the city’s food? Janvhi is no exception. Recently, the Dhadak actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of delicious spread of authentic Hyderabadi food.

Just like anybody else, Janhvi Kapoor could not stop herself from tasting the the scrumptious food — from Hyderabadi Biryani to droolworthy south Indian curries. She shared pictures of having lunch with her team on her photo-sharing app.

Coming back to her movie, Mili is a survival thriller directed by Mathukutty Xavier. The movie which got released today in theatres has been receiving love from the audience. Fans have been lauding Janhvi’s for delivering a fantastic performance in the film.

Speaking about her other projects, the actress has finished shooting for her next movie ‘Bawal’ starring Varun Dhawan. According to the reports she is also a part of one of the anticipated Dharma movies ‘Takhat’.