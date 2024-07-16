Janhvi Kapoor bags third project in Hyderabad, check her fees

Hyderabad: There’s no stopping actress Janhvi Kapoor as she continues to carve a niche for herself in the South Indian film industry after her impressive work in Bollywood. Initially focusing on Hindi films, Janhvi soon turned her attention to Telugu cinema, landing roles in highly anticipated projects such as NTR’s “Devara” and an untitled film with Ram Charan directed by Buchi Babu.

Janhvi Kapoor, Nani’s Movie Happening?

The latest news has it that Janhvi is gearing up for her third Telugu film. Yes, you read that right! It is being said that she has bagged a role opposite Natural Star Nani in his upcoming film directed by Srikanth Odela, known for his work in “Dasara.” Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas, filming is set to begin by the end of this year.

This film, which is said to be the costliest attempt in Nani’s career, is an action drama slated for release in 2026. More details about the film are currently under the wraps and an official announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s debut Tollywood film “Devara” is being released in two parts. Initially scheduled to hit theaters on October 10th, 2024, the makers have officially announced that “Devara” will be released in multiple languages simultaneously on September 27th, 2024.

As Janhvi Kapoor takes on these exciting new projects, fans eagerly await to see how she will make her mark in the South Indian film industry, much like her legendary mother, Sridevi. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at her remuneration for movies.

Janvhi Kapoor’s Remuneration Per Project

Janhvi charges anywhere between Rs. 5-10 crore for each of her films in both Bollywood and Tollywood. For Devara, she is reportedly charging Rs 5 crore and for next projects in Telugu film industry she is expected to take home a little higher fee than what she is getting for Devara.