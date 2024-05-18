Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Shikhar relationship

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, the rising star of Bollywood, has recently broken her silence about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.The actress, known for her roles in films like “Dhadak” and “Mili,” has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations regarding her love life.

However, in recent interviews and through social media posts, Janhvi has offered glimpses into her relationship with Shikhar.

Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, has been a close friend of Janhvi’s for years. Their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship, which they have now made public. Janhvi has spoken fondly of Shikhar, describing him as a constant source of support and encouragement.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya (Instagram)

In a recent interview, Janhvi revealed “Shikar has been in my life since I was 15-16 years. I think my dreams have always been his dreams and his dreams have always been mine. We’ve been very close. We’ve been each other’s support system almost as if we’ve raised each other.”

Janhvi’s father, Boney Kapoor, has also expressed his approval of Shikhar. He has described Shikhar as a wonderful person who loves and cares for Janhvi deeply. Boney Kapoor’s acceptance of their relationship has further solidified the couple’s bond.

Janhvi and Shikhar have often been spotted together at various events and parties, further fueling speculation about their relationship. However, they have always maintained a level of privacy, choosing to keep their personal lives away from the media glare.

With Janhvi’s recent revelations, fans and followers of the actress have been eager to learn more about her relationship with Shikhar. Janhvi’s openness about her love life is a refreshing change in an industry where celebrities often shy away from discussing their relationships.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi which is slated to release on 31st May and she is also set to make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.