Janhvi Kapoor on Tirumala visit, truth about VIP access

Hyderabad: Celebrities are usually seen at parties, events, celebrations, and constantly in front of paparazzi. However, there are only a few actors and actresses who take time away from their luxurious lives to visit religious and holy places.

Janhvi Kapoor’s spiritual connection with Tirumala

Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s popular stars, is known for frequently visiting the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. She recently visited the temple on her 29th birthday, choosing devotion over celebration.

Instead of opting for comfort, she climbed nearly 3,500 steps barefoot through the Alipiri footpath to reach the temple. Videos and photos of her journey quickly spread online, with many praising her dedication and simplicity.

Now, another video of the actress is going viral where she opened up about her spiritual beliefs and the privilege of VIP darshan.

What she said about VIP darshan

Speaking about her visits, Janhvi shared, “I know how many devotees wait for hours just to have a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, and I feel incredibly blessed for the time I get. Yet, no matter what, my darshan never feels complete unless I climb all 3,500 steps every single time. I cannot just go and have darshan, I can only feel it when I climb all the steps.”

Many devotees wait for hours in queues for a darshan of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, yet don’t get the same time I’m fortunate to have. Despite that privilege, it never feels complete unless I climb all 3,500 steps every single time.

– #JanhviKapoor pic.twitter.com/hMMjyw2PuD — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) April 5, 2026

Her statement reflects how she values effort and devotion over convenience. Despite having access to special privileges, she continues to follow the traditional path every time she visits.

Janhvi’s devotion is deeply personal and inspired by her late mother Sridevi. She continues to visit Tirumala regularly, especially on important occasions, carrying forward a family tradition.

Her belief that climbing the steps brings her closer to the deity shows that for her, the journey is as important as the darshan itself.

The viral video and her recent visit have once again won hearts online. Fans are praising her grounded nature and strong spiritual values.

Janhvi’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Janhvi was recently seen in the family drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. She is also slated to appear in the upcoming Telugu film Peddi opposite Ram Charan, set for release on 30 April 2026.