Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most popular young stars, seems to be taking a well-deserved pause from her hectic film run. The actress, who made her debut in 2018 and has already featured in around 13 films, has had a mixed journey so far.

While movies like Gunjan Saxena, Roohi, Goodluck Jerry and Mili showcased her acting range, several of her recent including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Ulajh and Param Sundari failed to impress at the box office.

According to the latest buzz and social media page Fimyscoops, Janhvi has decided to take a break in 2025 and won’t be signing any new projects this year. Instead, she’ll focus on wrapping up her portions for Ram Charan’s Peddi.

Interestingly, despite the flops, Janhvi’s market value seems to be soaring. She is reportedly being paid Rs 6 crore for Peddi, a jump from the Rs 5 crore she earned for her Telugu debut Devara Part One. The actress has also been approached for Allu Arjun’s next film with director Atlee, for which she is said to be demanding a whopping Rs 7 crore.

With this strategic slowdown, Janhvi appears to be stepping back from the rat race to re-evaluate her choices and possibly set the stage for a stronger, wiser 2026 comeback. Whether she hikes her remuneration even further remains to be seen.