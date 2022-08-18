Janhvi Kapoor said NO to work in Liger, know why

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Devarakonda is all ready to make his debut in Bollywood alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Liger’. Fans are sitting with the bated breathe to see their sizzling and fresh chemistry on the screens. But do you know Ananya was not the first choice to play female lead in Liger?

At a recent media interaction in Mumbai, director Puri Jagannadh disclosed that instead of Ananya Panday his first preference was Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor. Yes you read that right! Puri being a huge fan of late Sridevi wanted to cast Janhvi in his movie and felt she was perfect for the role. He said, “I am a big fan of Sridevi Ji, so I wanted to cast Janhvi Kapoor, but her dates were not available.”

He further added that Karan Johar had suggested him of Ananya for the role. “After listening to the story, he (Karan Johar) suggested Ananya Panday,” he said. Meanwhile, Puri who is also helming Vijay’s next film ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ revealed that Janhvi Kapoor was his first choice for the role. He had approached her with a script, but the dates had again clashed.”

It is to be noted that Janhvi had earlier showed her interest to work with Vijay. In one of her interviews with Zoom TV, Janhvi had said, “I really want to work with him, I have been saying this since the first time I went on Koffee. I think he is such a gifted actor.” Vijay had also said that he would like to work with Janhvi Kapoor. Fans too are wishing to see them together onscreen soon.

Coming back to ‘Liger’, apart from Vijay and Ananya, film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. Mike Tyson will be playing cameo in the film. The film is slated to release on 25th August, 2022.