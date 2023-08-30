Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati temple after secret engagement?

Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor, the late Sridevi’s daughter, has made a name for herself in Bollywood. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she rose to prominence with her debut film “Dhadak” and has since continued to shine in the industry. She was recently spotted at the Tirumala Temple with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya.

But, what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was her large diamond ring that sparked her engagement rumours. Soon, after her visuals from the temple went viral, netizens started speculating that she visited the holy shrine to seek blessings after getting engaged. However, there is no truth behind all these rumours and a source close to the actress called them “completely rubbish”.

The True Reason Behind Janhvi Temple Visit

In contrast to engagement rumours, Janhvi’s visit to the Tirumala Temple was to commemorate her mother’s birth anniversary, according to a Bollywood Bubble report. Every year, the actress pays a visit to the temple. She couldn’t make it on August 13, her birth anniversary date, due to film commitments, so she went to the temple later to seek blessings.

Mystery Behind Her Diamond Ring

According to report in Pinkvilla, the ring on Janhvi’s finger, which was thought to be an engagement ring, belonged to her mother, Sridevi. According to a reliable source close to Janhvi, she chose to wear her mother’s jewellery, including the precious ring, during the temple visit to honour her mother’s memory.

Meawhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have reportedly been dating since 2022. Though they have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the rumoured couple is often spotted attending each other’s family functions and get-togethers. They also drop mushy comments on each other’s social media posts.