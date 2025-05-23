Mumbai: Janhvi Kapoor is soaring high on both personal and professional fronts. The actress recently made waves at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival with her film Homebound, which received a thundering 9-minute standing ovation. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film was screened under the Un Certain Regard category and received a warm welcome.

Janhvi also turned heads on the French Riviera with her glamorous looks, but it’s not just her fashion or films making headlines. Her long-time relationship with Shikhar Pahariya is once again under the spotlight as fresh engagement rumours catch fire.

A Reddit post is going viral, claiming that Janhvi is planning to get engaged soon. The post hints at a dreamy ceremony in Tirupati, reportedly on her late mother Sridevi’s birthday. “From Cannes to Tirupati,” the post read, teasing a “glittering engagement”.

It further added that Janhvi, after making a jaw-dropping debut at Cannes, is now eyeing a royal-style celebration with her beau. However, the actress has not announced anything official yet.

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time such buzz has surfaced. Back in 2023, similar rumours about a secret engagement and Tirupati visit did the rounds. However, it was denied by Janhvi’s team.

On the work front, the actress is juggling multiple projects. She’s currently filming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, and Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Karan Johar, was originally slated for an April 2025 release but is now expected to hit theatres later this year due to delays in production.