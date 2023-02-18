Janhvi Kapoor’s fee for her Telugu debut revealed

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry with the highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘NTR 30’ starring Jr NTR. Janhvi Kapoor has already stolen the hearts of the fans with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, and she is now set to conquer the South as well.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Remuneration For Tollywood Debut

And, according to reports, she will be paid a record-breaking Rs 3.5 crore for her role in the film. This is a huge achievement for the young actress, who has been establishing herself in Bollywood with her performances.

The fact that she is being paid so well for her debut would be due to her growing popularity and the value she brings to any project on which she works. Fans of the actress are eager to see her make a name for herself in the Tollywood industry considering her mommy and late actress Sridevi’s popularity here. And, with this kind of pay, the industry is eager to have her on board as well.

Her Pay in Bollywood

It is worth noting that Janhvi Kapoor has received handsome pay for her roles in Bollywood films as well. Her debut film, Dhadak, reportedly earned her Rs 60 lakh, and her earnings have steadily increased in upcoming films. It’s no surprise that she commands such a high fee, given her growing popularity and impressive performances.

Overall, Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South Indian film industry is a game changer for both her and the industry. With her impressive acting abilities, stunning looks, and now her record-breaking pay, she is a force to be reckoned with and one to watch in the coming years.



