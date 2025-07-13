Janhvi Kapoor’s printed ‘Shikhar’ tee sparks buzz online

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular young actresses in Bollywood today. With her charming looks, acting talent, and strong social media presence, she has a massive fan following—especially among the youth. From her debut in Dhadak to recent hits, Janhvi continues to win hearts. And when it comes to her love life, let’s be honest—there’s no secret anymore.

No More Hiding the Romance

Everyone knows Janhvi is dating Shikhar Pahariya. The couple is always seen together—at parties, at temples, during holidays, or just walking hand-in-hand at events. Recently, they gave fans another adorable moment when Janhvi wore a customised T-shirt printed with rare pictures of Shikhar and his name written across it. It was shared by their friend Orry (Orhan Awatramani) in a throwback reel. The two posed for a sweet photo that melted hearts online.

Love and Style at Wimbledon

On July 11, Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted enjoying a day at Wimbledon in London. They watched the semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Janhvi looked fresh in a floral checkered dress, while Shikhar looked sharp in a blue suit. The stylish couple turned heads with their simple but elegant looks.

While Janhvi often shows her love openly, Shikhar keeps it more low-key. But on Women’s Day 2025, he posted a heartfelt note about Janhvi, calling her strong, fearless, and full of love. Fans were deeply moved by his words.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician Sushilkumar Shinde and the brother of actor Veer Pahariya. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is also an actress. Janhvi is the elder daughter of late superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, is also a rising actress.