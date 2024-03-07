Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend shares love filled birthday wish for her 

Mumbai: As actor Janhvi Kapoor turned 27 today, wishes have been pouring in but the most special wish is finally here. Her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, shared romantic pictures to wish her a special day.

Shikhar Pahariya took to his Instagram stories and dropped a special post.

The image captured Janhvi and Shikhar hugging together and posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Happy Birthday.”

In the other photo, Janhvi can be seen posing with fur babies (dogs)

Shikhar captioned the photo, “love from all your fur babies.”

Earlier today, Janhvi started her day in a special way by offering prayers at the Tirumala Tirupati temple in the company of Shikhar Paharia, and close friends.

The temple is devoted to Venkateswara, a manifestation of Vishnu who is thought to have come to earth to deliver humanity from the trials and tribulations of the Kali Yuga. As a result, the location has been given the name Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, and the local god is known as Kaliyuga Prathyaksha Daivam.

The actor often visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple.

Notably, neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed or denied their relationship; however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film ‘Devara’ unveiled a new poster of her character ‘Thangam’.

She looked ethereal in a saree as she stood gracefully beside a tree. She can be seen elevating her ethnic look with a red bindi and stunning jewelry.

“Wishing our beloved Thangam, #JanhviKapoor a happy and joyous birthday,” a post read on the Instagram account of Devara film.

Sharing the post on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Can’t wait to be back on set (red heart emoji).”

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts, with the initial chapter hitting theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan are also a part of the film.

Janhvi will also be seen in ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’. It’s a sports drama.

The film marks Janhvi and RajKummar’s second collaboration after ‘Roohi’.The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ will be out in theatres in April.