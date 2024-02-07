Janhvi Kapoor’s second Tollywood film locked, details inside

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak and has since become one of the busiest actresses in the industry with several films lined up. She is also gearing up for her debut in Telugu with Devara, the upcoming film of Jr NTR. And now, we have an interesting update on her second Tollywood project.

There is a strong buzz that the actress has been finalized for Ram Charan’s next film, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Tentatively titled #RC16, it is said to be a village-set drama set in the Uttarandhra region and Janhvi will be seen opposite Ram Charan in this movie.

Like We Shared 6 Months Back 👇 #JahnaviKapoor Finalised For RC16 🔥 👌



Ram Charan – Jahnavi – Vijay Sethupathi – Shivaraj Kumar – Sana Buchi Babu



A Raw & Rustic Loading …….. 🔥 🔥 #Ramcharan #BuchiBabuSana @AlwaysRamCharan @arrahman https://t.co/8BWOif9hen — CineCorn.Com By YoungMantra (@cinecorndotcom) February 7, 2024

As per the reports, Janhvi Kapoor was impressed by RC16’s script and she agreed to be a part of this project. She will start shooting the film after finishing her current projects. An official confirmation is awaited.

Buchi Babu Sana scored a sensational hit with Uppena (2021) and RC16 will be his second film; besides Ram Charan, this project also marks music maestro AR Rahman’s maiden collaboration with the mega hero. The film is slated for release in 2025.

Down South, Janhvi’s fan following is huge and they are eagerly awaiting her big screen appearances opposite two Telugu superstars – NTR and now Ram Charan too. Tollywood is where she seems poised to make a mark with Devara followed by RC16.