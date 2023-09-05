Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura dedicated to ISRO scientists

On August 23, the day the lander module Pragyan touched down, special prayers were offered at key temples in Mathura for its success.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th September 2023 9:53 am IST
Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura dedicated to ISRO
Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura dedicated to ISRO- IANS

Mathura: Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura this year will be dedicated to ISRO scientists for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said, “The improvised abode where the deity will sit on September 7 midnight is named ‘Somnath Pushp Bangla’ to highlight the efforts of ISOP chairman S. Somnath.”

Also Read
Aditya L1 successfully undergoes the second earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

He further said, “The special attire for the Krishna idol has been named ‘Pragyan Prabhas’, after the Pragyan rover. Designers from Bengal and Delhi are giving final touches to the special attire.”

MS Education Academy

Temple management body member Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi said, “Chandrayaan-3 has reached the Moon’s South Pole. On such a great achievement, every citizen of the nation hails the tenacity, sacrifice and hard work of the scientists.”

In a special and grand celebration of the 5,250th birth anniversary of Chandravanshi Lord Krishna, features to celebrate ISRO scientists have been incorporated. A special artwork of Pragyan rover will be placed at the sacred Bhagwat Bhavan, in front of the deity’s seat.

On August 23, the day the lander module Pragyan touched down, special prayers were offered at key temples in Mathura for its success.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 5th September 2023 9:53 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button