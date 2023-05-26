Jannat Zubair confirmed to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Mumbai: India’s most loved and biggest controversial reality show, Bigg Boss’s digital version ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is all set to begin in June with superstar Salman Khan as host this time. Bhaijaan confirmed the same on Thursday in the first promo of the show which will stream on Voot and Jio Cinema.

As the premiere date draws closer, fans are already curious to know who will be taking part in the new season of their favourite show.

Like every season, a set of speculated names of the contestants is doing rounds on the internet. Latest celebrity from tinsel town to join the rumoured list is actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair Rahmani. Yes, you read that right!

Jannat Zubair in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Insiders close to the production suggest that makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 have approached Jannat Zubair to take part in the upcoming season. The talks are reportedly on between the actress and the show’s teams. However, there is no official confirmation on the same yet.

It is relevant to mention here that Jannat’s name was cropped during Bigg Boss 16 too. She reacted to the rumours at that time and said, “I would never be able to do the show as I am not made for the show, I am a very introvert person and I don’t think I will be able to do the show, I will be a complete miss match for the show.”

Let’s wait and see if she takes part in BB OTT 2 or not. Do you want to see Jannat Zubair in the show? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.