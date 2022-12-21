Jannat Zubair performs her first Umrah, shares pics from Madinah

Mumbai: From Shah Rukh Khan to Gauahar Khan, year 2022 saw several actors performing Umrah and Hajj. Popular TV actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair is the latest celebrity to mark the religious trip to Mecca and Madina along with her family. Jannat performed her first ever Umrah and shared several glimpses of of pilgrimage on her Instagram handle.

Sharing several photos from Madina, Jannat Zubair wrote, “Alhumdulillah.”

Jannat is yet to share glimpses of her visit to Holy city of Mecca.

“Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It can be undertaken at any time of the year, while Hajj is an annual pilgrimage performed around Eid-Al-Adha.”

More About Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair enjoys a huge fan following of 45.2M on Instagram. She has been part of many TV shows including Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, and others. Jannat, who made her acting debut as a child with 2010’s Dill Mill Gayye, has been highly popular for her innocent looks and excellent expressions. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 that took place this year.