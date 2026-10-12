Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, 3 new venues named

Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi named as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Protesters and police barricades at Jantar Mantar during a demonstration in India.
Security personnel stand guard as heavy police deployment and entry restrictions are enforced ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

The move comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital following calls to gather for protests at Jantar Mantar.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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