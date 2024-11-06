Janwada farmhouse raid: Businessman appears before Mokila police

Hyderabad: Businessman Madduri Vijay, on Wednesday, November 6, appeared before Mokila police along with his advocates.

It is to be noted that Madduri tested positive for drugs during a raid on the farmhouse of Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on October 26 and 27.

Following the raids, Madduri denied the allegations in the FIR filed by Mokila police. Vijay claimed that the statements attributed to him in the FIR were false. “Every statement in the FIR against me is false; it is propaganda. I haven’t made the claims mentioned in the report,” he stated.

The businessman emphasized that he is an American citizen and has travelled to several countries for business purposes. He asserted that he had not consumed any illegal substances in India.

“My friend Raj Pakala invited me to his family function for the Diwali party, and I attended the function with my family,” Vijay added.

He also mentioned that the gathering included elderly individuals and children, stating that no anti-social activities occurred there. “We are deeply hurt by the allegations made by the police,” Vijay reiterated.