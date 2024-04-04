Japan launches e-Visa for Indian tourists; here’s how to apply

In a big move, Japan has recently introduced electronic visas (e-Visa) for Indian tourists, especially for domestic tourism purposes. E-visa provides a short-term entry visa, allows you to stay in Japan for up to 90 days, ensures a hassle-free entry process and provides greater convenience for tourists to visit the country.

Japan e-Visa submission procedure

To apply for an e-visa Applicants can be contacted by VFS Must visit the website provided.

This application process includes downloading and filling out the visa application form, preparing copies of the required documents and making an appointment at the Visa Application Center.

After submitting the application form, applicants must wait for the visa procedures to be completed at the centre. An email will notify the date to expect your visa.

Successful applicants will be issued an electronic visa that will replace the one in their passport.

However, those travelling as part of the visa must display the “Visa Notification” function on their mobile phone upon arrival at airport processing.

The notice must be sent in digital format; Other formats such as PDF, images, screenshots or printed documents will not be accepted

Notably, the Visa e-Visa is only valid for passengers travelling to Japan by air during the application process. Depending on the discretion of the applicant’s address, the applicant may be required to attend a face-to-face interview at a Japanese university abroad.

Who is eligible for Japan’s e-visa?

Both foreign nationals living in India and Indian citizens are eligible as well.

The eligible countries are Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), and the USA.

For more information on the electronic visa application process, applicants may contact the Japan Visa information hotline or visit the JAPAN eVISA website.

It is also important to be aware of fraudulent websites and emails that may attempt to extract payments from visa applicants.